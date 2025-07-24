Pakistan's monsoon death toll approaches 260 as six more die in past 24 hours

A man pushes his bike as he wades through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 9, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has claimed the lives of at least six people and injured five others across various parts of the country, bringing the total death toll from the ongoing monsoon season to 258, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In its report issued on Thursday, the NDMA stated that three fatalities occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where five people were also injured. Meanwhile, two fatalities were reported in Islamabad and one in Sindh due to rain-related incidents.

The NDMA revealed that since the start of the recent monsoon spell, a total of 258 people have died across Pakistan, while 616 have sustained injuries.

Among the deceased are 89 men, 46 women, and 123 children. The injured include 243 men, 170 women, and 203 children, highlighting the widespread human toll caused by the ongoing weather emergency.

The rains have also caused extensive property and livestock damage. Over the last 24 hours alone, 22 houses were reported destroyed, and 36 livestock animals perished. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, a total of 1,027 houses have been demolished by the rains, while 364 animals have died.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab remained the worst-hit province with 139 deaths and 477 injuries, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (60 deaths) and Sindh (24 deaths). The casualties also include 16 in Balochistan, 6 in Islamabad, 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The primary cause of deaths is the collapse of houses (143 fatalities), followed by flash floods (41), drowning incidents (36), lightning strikes (13), electrocution (12), and landslides (4).

One of the most harrowing incidents occurred at Babusar Top, where a cloudburst led to a deadly flash flood, sweeping away a family attempting to rescue a three-year-old boy, Abdul Hadi. Among the deceased was Dr Mishal, who jumped into the torrent to save the child.

Rescue operations

The NDMA carried out 148 rescue operations across flood-prone regions from June 26 to July 24, 2025, successfully saving at least 1,777 lives nationwide, according to official data.

According to official figures, 1,543 stranded individuals were rescued in 128 operations conducted across flood-hit areas of Punjab.

Meanwhile, 10 rescue missions were conducted across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to the safe evacuation of 116 individuals.

In Sindh, three rescue operations led to the safe evacuation of 53 individuals trapped in floodwaters.

Similarly, two missions were carried out in Balochistan, where five lives were saved.

Gilgit-Baltistan saw 01 relief and rescue operation, resulting in the rescue of 25 persons from hazardous conditions.

Four targeted rescue operations in Islamabad Capital Territory led to the safe evacuation of 35 individuals, saving lives during high-risk missions.

Body of man swept away by floodwater recovered

Meanwhile, body of one of the two people who were swept away into a drain of a housing society in Islamabad has been recovered, rescue officials said on Thursday.

The father-daughter duo was travelling in a car when they were swept into a storm drain by floodwater on Tuesday in the federal capital.

The rescue officials have confirmed the body of father has been recovered while search operation is underway to find the daughter.

The father had left his house in a grey car with his daughter at 8:15am to drop off his daughter on Tuesday.

However, their vehicle came to a halt due to the accumulated rainwater.

A warning was issued at that time regarding a cloudburst and as soon as the vehicle left the house, it was swept away by the water and fell into the storm drain, the housing society officials had said.

For two days, rescuers remained engaged in efforts to search for the father-daughter duo and even found their car's bonnet and door under the Soan River Bridge.

Two days ago, the bumper of the car and the side mirror were found by the rescue teams.

A video, widely circulated on social media, showed the vehicle drifting away in flood water — leaving its occupants helpless.