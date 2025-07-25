Dar urges stronger UN-OIC ties to promote global peace

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar delivers Pakistan's statement at the Security-Council on July 24, 2025. — X@ForeignOfficePk

UNITED NATIONS: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has urged stronger ties between the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying deeper cooperation is key to promoting peace, tackling religious hatred, and protecting the rights of vulnerable communities worldwide.

Speaking in his capacity as President of the UN Security Council, Dar delivered Pakistan's statement during a special briefing on “Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations in maintaining international peace and security: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)”.

He described the OIC as a vital bridge connecting international and regional efforts, and aligning political goals with humanitarian needs.

The OIC, he noted, stands out not just for its large membership but for its clear principles – including respect for sovereignty, human dignity, and justice.

"The OIC's legitimacy derives not only from its vast and diverse membership, but from the principled clarity of its mandate — to uphold justice, protect human dignity, respect national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all Member States, and advance solidarity among nations," he underscored.

Dar warned of the growing threat of extremism and Islamophobia, saying such hatred goes against the very spirit of the UN Charter. He stressed the urgent need for global cooperation to counter this trend.

"Religious hatred is not only morally indefensible — it strikes at the very foundation of the UN Charter," he stressed.

He also praised the OIC’s long-standing support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as end to the prolonged illegal occupation by India.

The minister also appreciated the OIC's positive role in supporting peace efforts across Libya, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and the Sahel and beyond.

He called for an end to what he described as India's illegal occupation of Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for self-determination in both regions.

The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed the Security Council’s consensus on a Presidential Statement, which he said would help deepen ties between the UN and the OIC and support their shared work in conflict zones from Libya to the Sahel.