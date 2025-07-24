Screengrab of viral video shows tribal members carrying out "honour killing" at unknown location in Balochistan. — X

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta on Thursday handed over a woman to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing on a two-day remand following a double murder in Balochistan's Sanjidi area, including her daughter.

The ATC ordered the remand after Gul Jan was presented before it by investigating officials, who had requested custody for further probe.

According to the investigation officer, Javed Buzdar, Gul Jan was arrested a day earlier after a video surfaced on social media in which she repeatedly confessed to the killing of her daughter.

In the video, Gul Jan is seen holding the Holy Quran and admitting to killing Bano Bibi in the name of honour, citing Baloch tribal customs.

She further claimed that no unlawful action was taken by her tribe's elders, stating they had no role in the decision.

The murder, which took place around six weeks ago, involved Bano Bibi and a man named Ehsanullah, both of whom were shot dead in the Degari area near Quetta in what police described as an honour-related incident.

Authorities confirmed that two other suspects, Sardar Sherbaz and Bashir Ahmed, are already in custody under a 10-day remand with the Serious Crime Investigation Wing. Police continue to conduct raids to arrest additional suspects linked to the case.

The incident came to light after a video circulating on social media showed more than a dozen men gathered in a remote, mountainous desert area, with SUVs and pickup trucks parked nearby.

The woman is ordered to stand facing away from the group before a man pulls out a gun and shoots her in the back. He then turns the weapon on a man and shoots him dead.

As the video went viral, Balochistan government was prompted to register a case under terrorism charges. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti described the incident as "heinous".

According to the FIR, the case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 149 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.