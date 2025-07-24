Child's body recovered amid deadly floods in GB

This handout photograph released on July 22, 2025 by the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan shows a stucked passenger van in the landslide hit area in Babusar, Gilgit-Baltistan region.— AFP

CHILAS: The body of three-year-old Abdul Hadi, son of Dr Mishaal Fatima, was recovered on Wednesday evening near Dasar in the Thak Babusar area, three days after a devastating flash flood struck Babusar Top.

According to officials, local residents discovered the child's body near a stream at around 7pm and immediately informed the authorities. Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts retrieved the body and transported it to Chilas Hospital.

Abdul Hadi had gone missing after a sudden cloudburst unleashed a torrent that swept away a family returning from Skardu.

The tragedy also claimed the lives of Dr Mishaal Fatima — who leapt into the flood in an attempt to save her son — and her brother-in-law Fahad Islam.

A family from Lodhran, they were picnicking in the scenic region when disaster struck. The Director of Administration at Shahida Islam Medical College stated that their bodies will be transported to Lodhran by 2pm, with funeral prayers scheduled for 5:30pm in Adam Wahan graveyard.

Meanwhile, widespread flooding in the Thor Valley damaged more than 50 houses and a Wapda building, district officials said. Two individuals remain missing, and an ongoing search operation is underway. The flood also destroyed key infrastructure, including a connecting bridge, watermills, water channels, crops, and orchards.

In response, the district administration has declared an emergency across Diamer, cancelled all leaves for doctors and paramedical staff, and mobilised all departments for rescue operations. The Thak-Babusar Road remains closed, with debris covering 8 to 10 kilometres of the route.

Deputy Commissioner Diamer said that road clearance is being hindered by landslides and large boulders, with current weather conditions increasing the risk of further landslides. A combined search and clearance operation is in progress.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq stated that six bodies have been recovered so far, with search operations ongoing. He added that Chief Minister GB Haji Gulbar Khan visited the affected areas, met victims’ families, and oversaw rescue activities.

Tourists previously stranded on Babusar Road were shifted to Chilas. No tourists remain stuck in GB as of Wednesday, according to the GB government. While the Naran and Babusar highways remain closed, the Silk Road is open from Khunjerab to Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property and directed authorities to expedite relief operations. He instructed officials to prioritise reopening the Karakoram Highway and Babusar-Chilas Road and to provide food and shelter to those affected.

In the wake of the disaster, residents of Diamer living in flood-affected mud houses extended remarkable support to rescue operations, offering food and shelter to stranded travellers alongside police and district officials.