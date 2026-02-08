Cavaliers vs Kings: James Harden shines late in Cleveland debut win

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings matchup saw James Harden deliver a strong fourth quarter performance as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Sacramento Kings 132-126 in his team debut.

According to Fear the Sword Cleveland struggled early as its four guard lineup looked out of sync and Sacramento capitalised on the slow start while Donovan Mitchell and Harden appeared hesitant to take control of the offence .

The Cavaliers recovered before halftime but fell behind again in the third quarter. Mitchell kept Cleveland within reach with 12 points in the period, setting up a dramatic finish.

Jarrett Allen scored inside and Harden hit back to back three pointers to give the Cavaliers a late advantage.

Sacramento tied the game briefly, but Mitchells free throws and key defensive stops helped them win.

According to Fear the Sword, Harden finished with 23 points, eight assists and two rebounds, including 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Mitchell led all scorers with 35 points, while Allen added 29 points and 10 rebounds.

The victory extends Cleveland’s strong run, giving the team three straight wins and eight victories in its last nine games.

The Cavaliers will next face the Denver Nuggets to close their Western Conference road trip.