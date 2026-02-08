James Pearce Jr. arrested in Florida after alleged domestic dispute, Falcons respond

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested Saturday in Florida following an alleged domestic dispute, according to police and local reports.

Authorities said the 22-year-old faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

Online jail records show Pearce was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:58PM Saturday.

Doral police chief Edwin Lopez told WPLG TV that the alleged incident involved Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.

Lopez said Pearce was taken into custody after fleeing the scene and crashing his vehicle during a police chase.

The Atlanta Falcons acknowledged the situation in a statement, saying, "We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami," the Falcons said in a prepared statement.

"We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time."