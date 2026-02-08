2026 Winter Olympics snowboarding: Su Yiming wins bronze and completes medal set

China’s Su Yiming captured bronze in the Big Air final at the 2026 winter olympics snowboarding event in Milano Cortina, completing a full set of Olympic medals and celebrating a strong comeback after time away from the sport.

According to Olympics.com, Su opened with an impressive 88.25 in his first run at Livigno Snow Park.

Despite a shaky second attempt, he landed a solid third run worth 80.25 to secure a podium finish.

“This means so much. I want to say that I am proud of myself to still be able to bring this bronze medal home. This medal means a lot to me. I’ve finally got every single colour of Olympic medal. I got gold and silver in Beijing, and now I have the bronze.”

The 21-year-old returned to competition after stepping away from snowboarding due to burnout, later winning slopestyle silver at the 2025 World Championships.

“I’m really proud of myself to still be able to ride and perform to the level I want,” he continued. “As the defending champion coming back here for my second Olympics, I’m feeling a lot of pressure, and I’m just feeling grateful for everyone’s support.”

Japan’s Kimura Kira won gold while Kimata Ryoma took silver.

Speaking to Olympics.com, Su also joked about the younger competition, saying: “It’s crazy to think I’m the old dude!” and praised the next generation, adding: “I’m just really happy for snowboarding for everyone putting on such a good show for the whole crowd and the Olympics.”