Natasha Bure makes stunning confession about her marriage to Bradley Steven Perry

Natasha Bure recently got candid and opened up about her married life with husband Bradley Steven Perry.

The 27-year-old singer spoke to PEOPLE magazine at the 33rd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, February 6, five months after marrying Bradley.

Giving an update to the outlet of her married life, Natasha admitted that this new chapter of her life has been “the best.”

The daughter of Full House star Candace Cameron Bure said, "I married the love of my life, my best friend. So, every day feels like one big sleepover that I'm obsessed with. So, it's been great."

She went to hint at some travelling with her husband in the near future, which will also include a belated honeymoon.

Natasha quipped, "We really want to go to Japan, and Bradley's never been to Italy. So we really want to go over to Europe and travel as much as we can.”

“We didn't take a honeymoon right after our wedding, so hopefully in the summer we'll be able to do something fun,” she noted.

Natasha and Bradley, an actor, podcaster, and YouTuber, tied the knot in front of 150 loved ones at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on September 14, 2025.