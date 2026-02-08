Winter Olympics 2026: Milan protestors rally against the Games as environmentally, economically ‘unsustainable’

The incredible 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics opening ceremony on Friday demonstrated Italian culture and underlined a strong formal agreement on the theme of harmony. The City of Milan took the spotlight on the eve of the Games not only for high-level celebrations but also for global protests.

Protests were ongoing against the environmental impact caused by the Winter Olympics. They marched through the city, passing by the newly opened Olympic Village. Fireworks and smoke bombs were set off, but the demonstration was overall peaceful.

Among the banners displayed, some read “ICE out” while others criticized Giorgia Meloni’s government as well as Milan mayor Beppe Sala.

Meanwhile, protestors condemned the Olympics, arguing that the Games have not brought any wealth to the city of Milan and Lombardy. They were of the view that funds had been diverted from social welfare, public schools and healthcare. With resources physically damaged by fire, not a single euro will be returned to Italian citizens, specifically those in Lombardy. The chaos and protests have raised public concern and sparked questions for the administration.