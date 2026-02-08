ChatGPT caricature prompts are going viral. Here’s list you must try

ChatGPT’s image generator is once again driving social media trends. After last year’s Studio Ghibli-style portraits, users are now sharing caricatures, clay figures and even action-figure versions of themselves.

The simple appeal of the tool allows users to make attractive AI-generated images through their single input.

ChatGPT viral prompts

Here are the most popular ChatGPT image prompts which the users must try:

Turn yourself into caricature

The user needs to transform their physical appearance into a cartoon character.

The people prefer to use AI caricatures as their main digital art style. Users ask ChatGPT to create a cartoon version of themselves based on their personality and appearance.

Prompt to copy:

“Create a colourful caricature of me based on everything you know about my personality and appearance. Make it playful, cartoon-style, with exaggerated facial features.”

Blend two photos into one image

ChatGPT can combine two images into a single scene. Upload both photos and clearly explain what you want merged.

Prompt to copy:

“Combine these two photos into one realistic image. Place me next to my dog so it looks like we are in the same scene. Match lighting, scale and background naturally.”

Turn your pet into a human

This trend sits somewhere between funny and slightly unsettling. Users upload a pet photo and ask ChatGPT to imagine the animal as a person.

Prompt to copy:

“Turn my pet into a human. Keep the personality the same and create a realistic human portrait with a similar facial expression and mood.”

Create claymation version of yourself

Clay-style images inspired by stop-motion shows have made a comeback.

Prompt to copy:

“Use this photo to create a claymation-style character. Bright colours, soft textures, cosy indoor lighting and a stop-motion animation look.”

Make an action figure of yourself

Another popular prompt turns people into boxed action figures, complete with accessories.

Prompt to copy:

“Create an action figure version of me inside toy packaging. Include accessories related to my hobbies and a bold, realistic plastic figure style.”

Turn your username into an image

Reddit and social media users are also visualising their usernames.

Prompt to copy:

“Create an image that literally represents my username: [insert username]. Choose a creative but clear visual style.”