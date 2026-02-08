Blac Chyna opens up about her kids: ‘Disturb their inner child'

Blac Chyna recently revealed that her children, King Cairo and Dream, stay away from social media.

The 37-year-old American model, television personality, rapper, and socialite chatted with PEOPLE magazine at the Starry Starry Night Gala, benefitting breast cancer awareness, in Palm Desert, California, on January 31.

While conversing with the outlet, Chyna stated that her kids, 13-year-old Cairo and 9-year-old Dream, do not watch social media.

She said, “King and Dream, they don’t care about Instagram or TikTok or any of these type of things at all. They don't care.”

The Pardon Me star went on to note that she tries to give them a normal environment so they do not learn things before a certain age.

Chyna quipped, “They're just being kids, and I'm letting them be kids. I'm not putting them in certain things to disturb their inner childhood. I'm keeping them sheltered, but not too sheltered, but just enough. You know?”

For those unaware, the Percentage alum shares Cairo with rapper Tyga and Dream with Rob Kardashian.

Even though Chyna is currently single, she has previously articulated her thoughts on the importance of co-parenting with both of her ex-partners in a talk with Access Hollywood.

At that time, she stated that successful co-parenting demands "boundaries" and "communication."

"I think the main thing is communication. And also, learning your boundaries. And, if you have your own thing going on, you won’t be so much in the other person’s business,” the mother of two noted.