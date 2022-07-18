Hampshire win T20 Blast final

LONDON: Hampshire held their nerve to win a record-equalling third English county cricket Twenty20 Blast title after defeating Lancashire by just one run in a dramatic final at Edgbaston on Saturday.
With Lancashire needing four off the last ball to reach a target of 153, Australia limited-overs paceman Nathan Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson.
But as Hampshire celebrated, with fireworks launched into the Birmingham sky, replays revealed a no-ball.
That left Lancashire needing only two to win but, after the smoke had cleared, Gleeson could only manage a single as Lancashire finished on 151-8.
Ben McDermott -- the son of former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott -- top-scored with 62 in what seemed to be Hampshire’s modest total of 152-8 after they had defeated Somerset in the semi-finals, with Lancashire seeing off arch-rivals Yorkshire.
