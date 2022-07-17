Sherpao wants efforts to defuse tension in Sindh

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the Pakistan People’s Party top leadership and Sindh chief minister to help defuse the tension in Sindh.

He said this while addressing a gathering at Sulimanzai Sherpao in Charsadda district.

The QWP chief said the Pakhtuns had played a key role in the development of Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas in Sindh.

“The strife would undermine social harmony and create hatred between the Sindhis and Pakhtuns, which is not good for the country,” he added.

Commenting on the judgement of the Supreme Court on the ruling of the then deputy speaker of the National Assembly, he said it had given a lie to the so-called ‘regime change narrative’ of former prime minister Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan had cooked up the so-called regime change theory to hide his failures. However, the Supreme Court has shattered this myth,” he elaborated.

He added that the PTI chief was trying to mislead the nation by telling lies and half-truths. “Imran Khan welcomes the decision of the court if it goes in his favour, but if it is against him, he starts criticizing the superior judiciary,” he maintained.

About Imran Khan’s diatribe against the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said the ousted prime minister knew his party would face defeat in the Punjab by-elections, so he was targeting the election watchdog in a face-saving effort.

Aftab Sherpao said Pakistan would have gone bankrupt had the PTI been in power. “God forbid, the country would have faced Sri Lanka-like situation had Imran Khan been the prime minister,” he added.

The QWP chief expressed concern over the prolonged loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which produced cheap and surplus electricity. He added that long hours of power cuts had disrupted routine life in the province.

Aftab Sherpao said though the people paid electricity bills, they were not being provided an uninterrupted power supply.