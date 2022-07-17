Yamanishi retains 20km race walk title

EUGENE: Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi produced a brutal final kick to defend his world men’s 20km race walk title in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.
Yamanishi timed 1hr 19min 07sec in a Japanese 1-2 as compatriot Koki Ikeda took silver, seven seconds off the winning pace.
It was a repeat of the result at March’s World Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat. Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden, 2019 world bronze medallist and Muscat 35km champion, claimed a second bronze just ahead of Kenya’s Gathimba.
A 13-strong leading pack streaked through the halfway mark in 40:33 on the one-kilometre looped course starting and finishing on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in front of Autzen Stadium, a short hop over the river.
ST ANDREWS: The third round of the 150th British Open got underway in the sunshine at St Andrews on Saturday with...
LONDON: Norway suffered a shock exit from Euro 2022 as the pre-tournament title contenders crashed to a 1-0 defeat...
NEWPORT: Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray was knocked out of the ATP Hall of Fame Open, falling to...
EUGENE: American veteran Allyson Felix will hang up her spikes having sealed a remarkable 19th world medal on Friday,...
LONDON: Senegal international defender Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a four-year deal with Chelsea from Serie A club...
KARACHI: Training course for gymnastics coaches, under Asian Gymnastics Union , is underway for the first time in the...
Comments