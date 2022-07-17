Transporters asked to cut fares by 20pc

Rawalpindi: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Rawalpindi, Qasim Ijaz here on Saturday met with the delegation of D-Class Bus Stand Association and the transporters were asked to cut 20 per cent fares to provide relief to the people.

The representatives of D-Class Bus Stand Association including Kainat, Safeway, New Shaheen, Darbar, Kohistan, Ghosia and others attended the meeting.

The ADC asked the transporters that in view of the reduction in fuel prices, the fares should be reduced by 20 per cent.

The government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the people, he added. The association gave full assurance of 20 per cent reduction in fares.

In this regard, he directed the transporters to display fare reduction banners at their respective bus stands on which previous and current fares should be displayed prominently. According to a spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal had also instructed the transporters to keep their waiting areas and washrooms neat and clean so that the people could be facilitated.