Pak-China navies hold joint exercise in Shanghai

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan and Chinese navies conducted a joint naval exercise, ‘Sea Guardians-2022’, in Shanghai, China, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said on Friday.

This was the second exercise of its series, as the first exercise was held in Karachi in 2020. The newly-commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship, Taimur, participated in the exercise along with the Chinese Navy assets, including frigates, corvettes, submarines, fighters, surveillance aircraft and auxiliary ships.

The ‘Sea Guardians’ series of the naval exercises are a manifestation of strong bilateral military relations between Pakistan and China, aimed at promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

The exercise provided an opportunity to both the navies to further hone their professional skills, mutual learning and interoperability. The bilateral and multi-national exercises, held regularly by the Pakistan Navy, are indicative of the PN’s resolve to maintain good order at sea and close relations with all friendly navies.

It is expected that the joint naval exercise with China will further enhance bilateral relationship and cooperation between the two countries in general and the navies in particular, the spokesperson said.