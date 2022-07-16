Farhan stuns eighth seed to reach quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farhan Hashmi stunned the eighth seed to move into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 Life Time Optimus BT Johns Creek Open in Johns Creek, United States on Friday.
Unseeded Farhan surprised eighth seed Babatunde Ajagbe from Nigeria 6-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 in 62 minutes in the second round. However, 9/16 seed Hamza Shareef lost to top seed Arturo Salazar from Mexico 8-11, 4-11, 6-11 in 31 minutes. Now, Farhan is to face second seed Sam Todd from England in the quarters.
LONDON: Matthew Potts has earned his first call-up to the England one-day international squad for next week’s series...
ST ANDREWS: A tearful Tiger Woods said he may never get the chance to grace a British Open at St Andrews again after...
LAHORE: Hamza Bilal Sarfaraz, 18, has captured the attention of golf enthusiasts by qualifying for the IMG Academy...
NEW YORK: Baseball is America’s national pastime, but in New York, a cricket club is celebrating 150 years not out...
KARACHI: Shaheed Benazirabad won the Sindh-leg of the two-day City Cricket Association Tournament 2022-23 on the basis...
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Hosts Zimbabwe and the Netherlands filled the last two places for the Twenty20 World Cup in...
Comments