Farhan stuns eighth seed to reach quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farhan Hashmi stunned the eighth seed to move into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 Life Time Optimus BT Johns Creek Open in Johns Creek, United States on Friday.

Unseeded Farhan surprised eighth seed Babatunde Ajagbe from Nigeria 6-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 in 62 minutes in the second round. However, 9/16 seed Hamza Shareef lost to top seed Arturo Salazar from Mexico 8-11, 4-11, 6-11 in 31 minutes. Now, Farhan is to face second seed Sam Todd from England in the quarters.