Focus of economy rectified, claims Hamza

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the incumbent government had taken up the difficult task of fast recovery of the devastated economy and succeeded in rectifying the focus of the national economy.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister maintained that the reduction in the prices of petroleum products is the first step in the mission of ensuring convenience for the people and disclosed that more good news is awaited. The reduction in the prices of petroleum products is the result of the proper economic direction, he noted and commented that the IMF programme was also revived as a result of teamwork.

Better days are coming, he maintained. Declining prices of petroleum products are the first spell of good news and the more good news is to come; the chief minister remarked and added that he would go to any extent to fulfil the promise of public service.

The chief minister stated that he was working day and night to minimise the difficulties of the people. A historic subsidy of Rs200 billion was given to provide subsidised flour to the people, he commented and added that PMLN resolved the problems whenever it took over the reins of the government. It was determined to speedily recover the sagging economy and succeeded in rectifying the direction of the economy, the chief minister concluded.

condemns incident of terrorism in Balochistan: The chief minister has strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Balochistan in which Lt-Col. Laiq Baig embraced martyrdom. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid homage to Lt-Col. Laiq Baig who embraced the martyred due to the firing of terrorists.

The chief minister said that Laiq Baig got the high rank of martyrdom and the whole nation stood with his family. The more the nefarious activities of the terrorists are condemned, the less it would be, he said and concluded that the nation is proud of the brave son of the soil.