Saturday July 16, 2022
Russian opposition activist jailed

By AFP
July 16, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov was on Friday sentenced to four years in prison by a court in southern Russia for cooperating with a banned pro-democracy group, his supporters said. Pivovarov, 40, is the former executive director of Open Russia, a now disbanded pro-democracy group established by exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

