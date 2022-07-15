Moonis bail extended

LAHORE:A banking court on Thursday extended interim bail to PMLQ’s senior leader Moonis Elahi till July 22 in a case pertaining to alleged money-laundering worth Rs720 million.

Interim bail of Moonis has been extended as the judge concerned was on leave. Moonis appeared before the court and marked his attendance. The FIA had filed a case against former federal minister Moonis and others, following a report by the anti-corruption circle. The case, according to the agency, pertains to alleged money-laundering of Rs720 million.

According to the FIR, a probe against Moonis under the Money-Laundering Act was started two years ago. The FIR further said that the report by the Sugar Commission said that Moonis was allegedly involved in money-laundering. Former prime minister Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it. Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country. In addition, a money-laundering case has been filed against Nawaz Bhatti, nephew of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the secretary of Punjab Assembly, and Mazhar Iqbal, a peon at RYK Sugar Mills, said the FIR.