11,000 more cops to be inducted into Karachi police force

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho in a meeting with industrialists has announced that they are planning for the recruitment of about 11,000 more cops in the city police force after Muharramul Haram.

Officials said on Saturday that the Odho had recently held a meeting with different stakeholders, especially industrialists, and discussed in length the issues faced by them.

They added that addressing the industrialists, Karachi’s top cop said that the city police force currently had 63,000 personnel.

“The population is growing, so we need more people. Moreover, people from all over the country are coming to Karachi for employment. There will be recruitment of 5,000 to 6,000 in the police soon and they have planned to recruit 11,000 recruitments after Muharram,” the officials quoted Odho as having told the meeting.

“We haven't had a new car in three years and in a month we will also start getting new vehicles. The Karachi Police is working to increase its patrolling and picketing as the role of the police in industrial and residential areas is important. No one will be allowed to blackmail workers in the industry,” he added.

Appreciating District Malir SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur, said that Malir is a very large district and SSP Bahadur is doing a great job.

“Consideration is also being given to increase the number of police stations in Kathor. We are considering dividing Malir into two districts and we have to strengthen the investigation.”

Odho said: “Moreover, both the ACLC and the AVCC have shown excellent results and when we have a servant in the house, we don't take ID cards or take any pictures, which causes problems later.

“Traffic police personnel are limited as Karachi needs a big force,” he said, adding that the traffic police were doing a great job in the city’s main electronic market.