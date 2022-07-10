Medical AI to boost local chronic disease screening

Islamabad : China-Pakistan medical AI cooperation to boost local chronic disease screening.

Lately, at the first international ‘Medical Conference and Exhibition for Next Generation Healthcare’ held in Islamabad, Chinese medical AI leader Airdoc Technology and Pakistan’s well-known medical device import and distribution company Dynamic Medical Company (DMC) officially signed a cooperation agreement to work together to promote the application of Airdoc retinal imaging AI products in Pakistan.

Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Amer Hashmi, ex-surgeon general of Pak Army, Lt-Gen (r) Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, Health Services Academy (HSA) VC Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, former ambassador to China Naghmana A Hashmi, Advisor to GoP on Health Dr Ghazna Khalid, and numerous other professionals from public health sector attended the conference, ‘Gwadar Pro’ reported on Friday.

One of the major objectives of this conference was sensitising the participants, the general public and the government to hereditary or genetic disorders, its timely diagnosis and available treatments.

In his speech HSA VC Dr Khan said that Pakistan is ranked among the countries having high alert of genetic disorders, adding that majorly the increased incidence and prevalence of the genetic disorders are associated with lack of pre-natal testing facilities in the country.

“Faced with the increasingly serious disease burden in Pakistan, advanced medical technology is an inevitable solution at present.” Experts such as Ms Hashmi, former Pakistani ambassador to China, agreed that pre-marital testing and counselling in Pakistan’s health care system will effectively relieve the heavy burden of genetic diseases through technological intervention.

Initiating research evidence-based interventions for genetic diseases in Pakistan will open another dimension of trade i.e. Pak-China Health Corridor.

At the meeting, Yang Yaquan, representative of Airdoc’s overseas business department, gave a keynote speech on “Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Early Screening of Chronic Diseases”, introducing that a series of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart disease has a genetic predisposition.