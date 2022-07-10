Photo of Pak envoy to US with Biden released

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Sardar Masood Khan (Left) along with President Joe Biden. Photo: Twitter

WASHINGTON: The Pakistan Embassy on Friday released the official photograph of Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Sardar Masood Khan, with President Joe Biden that was taken after their meet up last month.

The ambassador had visited the White House to meet and greet President Joe Biden on June 14 and the official photograph was taken, which is an established tradition here for newly-appointed envoys. The Pakistan Embassy said that during the ceremony, the US president and the ambassador had a brief conversation as well on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward.

The ambassador also tweeted the picture saying, “It was an honor to meet and greet President Joe Biden at the Oval office, White House. Pakistan and the US resolve to strengthen their ties, as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.”

Forty-six other ambassadors also were there that day to have an official photograph with the president one by one. They too had not been able to call on the president for more than a year because of Covid restrictions.

Ambassador Masood Khan had arrived in Washington DC on 25th March, 2022. On that day, his credentials were received by the US Chief of Protocol and he was designated as “Appointed Ambassador”. On April 19, 2022, Ambassador Khan’s credentials were formally accepted by President Joe Biden. The official photograph completes all formalities.