Imran stands exposed, says Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri has said that PTI chief Imran Khan had established a ‘Farah Gogi Raj’ by sloganeering to establish a New Pakistan. She said Imran Khan stood exposed in the Public Accounts Committee meeting.
PESHAWAR: Security has been beefed up in the provincial capital and other parts of the province for Eidul Azha after...
PESHAWAR: The host Charsadda defeated Peshawar in the final kabaddi match in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
HARIPUR: The Subject Specialist Teachers Association Haripur on Friday elected office-bearers for the next two...
HARIPUR: A man allegedly shot dead his sister over a petty issue in Marchabad village in Khanpur tehsil here on...
TANK: The administration on Friday distributed biodegradable shopping bags among people for the disposal of animal...
KARACHI: The Sindh government’s labour and human resources department Friday notified minimum wages of Rs25,000 for...
Comments