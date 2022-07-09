 
close
Saturday July 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Imran stands exposed, says Shazia Marri

By Our Correspondent
July 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri has said that PTI chief Imran Khan had established a ‘Farah Gogi Raj’ by sloganeering to establish a New Pakistan. She said Imran Khan stood exposed in the Public Accounts Committee meeting.

Comments