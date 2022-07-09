Govt to launch Murree bus service for Eid days to facilitate tourists

Rawalpindi : Punjab government would launch special bus service to facilitate tourists particularly during three days of Eidul Azha.
According to Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq, the Punjab government under a plan formulated to reduce traffic load on the roads of Murree which is the most attractive and famous hill station of Pakistan, would launch a special bus service for three days of Eidul Azha.
The bus service would run between Bara Kahu and Murree. The service would start its journey from Bhara Kahu, Green Line Bus Stand and families would be provided travel facilities on priority basis while the passengers would be charged Rs100 per person, he added.
The DC informed that the bus service would help reduce traffic load in Murree.
The families traveling in the bus service would also be provided free shuttle service in Murree, the DC added.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Policy Research Institute on Thursday launched its most modern digital library named as...
Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the...
Disney and Marvel, the giants in moviemaking, are coming out on Eid nationwide with CGE loaded ‘Thor: Love and...
Islamabad : With only a single day left in the religious festival of Eidul Azha, majority of the natives have left for...
Islamabad : The local authorities have finalised a comprehensive plan to thwart any kind of untoward incident during...
Islamabad : The local administration is taking all possible measures to prevent the entry of those cattle into the...
Comments