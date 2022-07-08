Three senior FBR officers transferred

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of three officers of Pakistan Customs Service, one in Grade 22 and two in Grade 21.
The transferred officers include Rabab Sikandar, the wife of the incumbent chief election commissioner (CEC).
Rabab Sikandar, a Grade-21 civil servant, belongs to a family of bureaucrats. She was transferred as DG Directorate General Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and appointed as Chief Collector Customs Appraisement Central Lahore.
Earlier, she was promoted to Grade 21 on her turn during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. She was inducted into the civil service in the Customs Department after she secured the 7th position in the competitive examination.
Also, Abdur Rasheed Sheikh, a Grade 22 officer, was appointed as director general of Directorate General IPR Enforcement, Islamabad.
Chief Collector Customs Appraisement, Central, Lahore, Faiz Ahmad, was transferred and appointed as DG Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation, Islamabad.
