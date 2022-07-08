Imran Khan used my videos to have NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gul

ISLAMABAD: The woman accusing former NAB chief of sexual harassment has alleged former prime minister Imran Khan had used her videos to have his NAB cases closed and blackmailed the opposition. The woman, Tayyaba Gul, disclosed this in the Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Saath’ Thursday.



Gul said the NAB turned against her when she had refused to join former chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in a flat. She said when she lodged a complaint on the prime minister’s portal, she was called by then principal secretary Azam Khan to the Prime Minister’s House. Pledging justice, she said they took her cell phone and put the videos on air after two days without her approval. When she protested, they ran her denial and then they put her and her husband in the Prime Minister’s House for one and a half months on the promise of providing justice.

After the release of the videos, she said the NAB did not arrest the PTI leaders and closed their cases. She claimed victims of Javed Iqbal were also in contact with her. She also disclosed that the NAB had pressurised PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan not to call her to Thursday’s meeting. She said her tormentor was still the chairman of the commission on missing persons, adding that had he been in any other country, he would have been in jail.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ex-chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal termed the allegation of sexual harassment against him baseless and unfounded. He said that Tayyaba Gul is a fraud and its proof is her medical report, which was submitted by the woman medical officer of the Central Jail, Lahore, to the NAB Court of Special Judge Syed Najamul Hassan.



It is stated in the report that prisoner Tayyaba Gul, w/o Muhammad Farooq, was brought to the Central Jail, Lahore, on Jan 16, 2019. According to the Prisoners Rule, 1978, every prisoner, who comes to the jail, is subjected to medical check-up. Medical officer checks up the prisoner for surgical, gynaecological, psychological history. Therefore, medical check-up of Tayyaba Gul was also conducted and she did not lodge complaint of any sexual harassment with woman medical officer, deputy superintendent (judicial) and lady deputy superintendent of jail, rather she stated in writing that she did not want to undergo the medical check-up. She in her written statement said that she was all right medically and did not want a check-up.