King Charles tests his DJing skills at youth event and learns quick lesson in unexpected moment
King Charles comments drew a giggle after he tried his hand at the DJing technique known as fading
King Charles may be good at doing other activities, but when it comes to DJ mixing, he admits it is not as "easy as it looks."
His remark comes after he got behind the deck at a youth event in Aviva Studios, a home of Factory Academy, which is in creative partnership with The King's Trust.
Both organizations are collaborating on Creative Futures: Get Into Event Production, a programme by the Trust that aims to train young people who want to enter the creative and live events industries.
The monarch's visit, particularly, was to inspect the ongoing work, when a light-hearted yet rare moment occurred.
King Charles gives a go at DJ mixing
Joining a budding DJ named Christian St Louis, Charles tried his hand at fading - a technique where two tracks blended smoothly when mixed - however, the 77-year-old quickly learned a lesson about the skill.
As he tried to experiment with the controls, the King admitted, “It’s not as easy as it looks, is it?”
His comment drew laughter from the young trainees standing nearby, creating a moment of relaxation for the crown and its admirers to cherish.
Meanwhile, Charles visit to the studio is part of a series of events marking The King's Trust's 50th anniversary.
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