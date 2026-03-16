Royal expert claims King Charles, Andrew's rift reaches deepest point

King Charles and Andrew's tensions existed long before his association with Epstein

King Charles and his disgraced brother Andrew’s rift has reached its deepest point and the insiders have claimed that the brothers 'will never be seen together again.'

The Hello has reported that King Charles and Andrew’s conflict escalated last month when the monarch offered his “wholehearted support and co-operation” to the authorities investigating the former Duke on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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Quoting several royal experts, the outlet claimed that the rift is irreparable and that King Charles and Andrew are unlikely to be seen together in public again, even at family Christmases at Sandringham.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claimed the resentment runs so deep that “I don’t think we’ll see Andrew at Charles funeral”.

Moreover, he further said that tensions between the brothers existed long before Andrew’s association with Epstein.

The expert says, "Andrew resented Charles. He felt that he could do a better job. Charles resented Andrew. He felt that Andrew was allowed to do things he couldn't do."

The royal expert also shared the major source of friction claiming it was when Andrew being allowed to fly missions in the Falklands War while Charles was kept away from naval service.

“Andrew is not a forgiving type. He feels that Charles has thrown his family under a bus to cover the problem," Lownie added.