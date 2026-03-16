Jamie Foxx applauds Michael B. Jordan after his first Academy Award victory
Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor trophy at the Academy Awards on Sunday
Jamie Foxx is over the moon as his longtime friend Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor trophy at the Academy Awards.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the 58-year-old actor extended his heartfelt congratulations to Michael for winning a little golden man for his performance in the film Sinners.
“I can barely breathe right now… you were absolutely incredible in this film,” Jamie penned alongside a clip of the moment Michael was announced as the winner.
“An amazing actor, an amazing director — truly all of the above. Tonight we celebrate you: your talent, your mystique, and your incredible passion for the craft,” he continued.
Jamie added, “Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one. When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line — “Are you guys twins?’ and you hit us with, ‘No… we cousins!” — man, I was locked in from there.”
“Congratulations, my brother @michaelbjordan You’re operating in rare air right now. Celebrate it to the fullest… and trust me, the after-party is going to be crazy,” concluded the Back in Action star.
For those unversed, Michael took home the Academy Awards' top prize on Sunday, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura.
-
Internet reacts to Kiki Shepard, 'Showtime at the Apollo' trailblazing host, dying at 74
-
Sophia Bush gives major update on 'One Tree Hill' reboot
-
Brooklyn Beckham's 'cruellest' attack on mother Victoria sparks severe outrage
-
Aden Holloway in police crosshairs again in 2026 as he faces felony drug charges
-
Kim Kardashian 'pretty shaken' after multiple warnings, asks Lewis Hamilton to prove he is 'serious'
-
2026 Academy Awards: Hollywood honors late director Rob Reiner
-
Paul Thomas Anderson shares his 'heroic' take on 'One Battle After Another' criticism
-
Jessie Buckley makes excited plea to husband after winning Best Actress Award at Oscars