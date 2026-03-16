Jamie Foxx applauds Michael B. Jordan after his first Academy Award victory

Jamie Foxx is over the moon as his longtime friend Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor trophy at the Academy Awards.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 58-year-old actor extended his heartfelt congratulations to Michael for winning a little golden man for his performance in the film Sinners.

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“I can barely breathe right now… you were absolutely incredible in this film,” Jamie penned alongside a clip of the moment Michael was announced as the winner.

“An amazing actor, an amazing director — truly all of the above. Tonight we celebrate you: your talent, your mystique, and your incredible passion for the craft,” he continued.

Jamie added, “Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one. When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line — “Are you guys twins?’ and you hit us with, ‘No… we cousins!” — man, I was locked in from there.”

“Congratulations, my brother @michaelbjordan You’re operating in rare air right now. Celebrate it to the fullest… and trust me, the after-party is going to be crazy,” concluded the Back in Action star.

For those unversed, Michael took home the Academy Awards' top prize on Sunday, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura.