Low energy

This refers to the letter ‘A closer look’ (July 6, 2022) by Sadia Siddique. Pakistan's energy sector is hanging by a thread due to inefficiencies, burgeoning circular debt and massive dependence on imported fuel.
Though Pakistan has amalgamated different energy related ministries and institutions under one ministry, it remains unable to develop a comprehensive and integrated policy for ensuring national energy security. Greater adoption of renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar, freeing us from expensive fuel imports, might be the only way out of this malaise.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nanakana Sahib
