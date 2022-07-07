Gold prices up Rs100 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Wednesday amid further rupee depreciation against the dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs143,000 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs86 to Rs122,600.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $40 to $1,763 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.