Walk held to mark World Population Day

Islamabad : The District Health Officer (Islamabad) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia has said that balance between population and resources are imperative for durable development and progress.

He stated while addressing during a walk organised by the Population Welfare Department to observe the World Population Day at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, on Monday. The walk was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life including representatives of civil society, health providers and managers, youth organisations, students, media persons as well as relevant government departments such as the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health and the Family Planning Association of Pakistan.

Dr Rashida and other population welfare department officials were also attended the walk on the occasion. The participants of walk carried banners and placards regarding to World Population Day. The District Health Officer has said that the rapidly increasing population was swallowing the available resources and we should consciously follow the population welfare programme to overcome the problems of education, health and un-employment.

He said that observance of the World Population Day was demanding to control the population by highlighting importance and significance of small family.