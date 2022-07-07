Woman's body found in drain

LAHORE:A woman was found dead in an open drain in the Shahdara Town police area on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted the body of the woman floating in a drain near Barkat Town Stop in Shahdara Town police area and reported it to the police. It is suspected that unidentified persons killed the woman after raping her and threw her body in the drain. Body was shifted to the morgue.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was recovered dead in the Kahna police area on Wednesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man expired in hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after he was found unconscious in the Shahdara area. The victim's identification was yet to be made. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue. In another incident, a woman expired in a hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after she was seriously injured in a road accident on Multan Road Manga Bypass in Raiwind City. The victim, yet to be identified, was travelling in a rickshaw when a speeding truck ran over the vehicle. As a result, the woman got fatal injuries. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

hit to death: A 21-year-old youth was killed by a speeding car in the Shadman area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Muhammad Ahmed was crossing Jail Road in the Shadman area when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. The car rider fled the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

found dead: A 25-year-old youth was found dead in the limits of Haier police on Wednesday. Police said that condition of the body suggested that the youth, yet to be identified, died almost two days ago. Body was removed to the morgue.