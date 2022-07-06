Citizens advised to be careful in monsoon

LAHORE:The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Tuesday advised citizens to take care in monsoon-related rains.

Faisal Farid said that according to the Meteorological Department, monsoon winds had been blowing in most parts of the country since July 5 and the same situation would persist till July 7. He said rain was expected across the province and Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot were at risk of flooding due to heavy rains. Landslides are expected in Murree, Chilas, Dia Mir, Gilgit, Hunza and Skardu. He said strong winds might damage weak infrastructure. He urged citizens to stay away from electrical installations, streams and large water reservoirs and remove water from the tops of your houses.