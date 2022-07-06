Sudan civilians reject army offer as ‘ruse’, urge more protests

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change, on Tuesday rejected a proposal by the country’s coup leader to make way for civilian rule as a "transparent manoeuvre" and urged more protests.
Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, whose power grab last October ousted the FFC, had vowed in a surprise move Monday to "make room" for civilian groups to form a new transition government.
But the FFC on Tuesday called for "continued public pressure" on the streets after days of protests and dismissed Burhan’s move as a "tactical retreat and a transparent manoeuvre". "The coup leader’s speech is a giant ruse, even worse than the October 25 coup," said FFC leader Taha Othman. "The crisis will end with the coup leaders resigning and the forces of the revolution forming a civil government."
PARIS: Rights activists on Tuesday accused social media giant TikTok of breaching EU laws by co-opting users into...
TEHRAN: Public buildings in several Iranian provinces were closed on Tuesday due to pollution unleashed by a...
GENEVA: Twenty-two migrants, all from Mali, died in a boat disaster off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said on...
NEW DELHI: Twitter on Tuesday asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the...
SYDNEY: Rain-swollen rivers spilled mud-brown waters across swathes of Sydney on Tuesday, swamping homes and roads...
BEIRUT: A closure of the last aid corridor from Turkey into northwest Syria’s rebel-held areas would spell...
Comments