22 Malian migrants died in boat disaster off Libya: UN

GENEVA: Twenty-two migrants, all from Mali, died in a boat disaster off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said on Tuesday, citing the survivors who reported victims dying of drowning and dehydration. After nine days at sea, 61 survivors, mostly from Mali, were rescued by the Libyan coastguard and brought back to shore, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration said.
The migrants embarked from the Libyan city of Zuwara, near the Tunisian border, on a rubber boat, at around 1:00 am (2300 GMT) local time on June 22, said IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli. "After nine days at sea, they were picked up by the Libyan coastguard," she said. They were brought back to shore on Saturday.
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change, on Tuesday rejected a proposal by the...
PARIS: Rights activists on Tuesday accused social media giant TikTok of breaching EU laws by co-opting users into...
TEHRAN: Public buildings in several Iranian provinces were closed on Tuesday due to pollution unleashed by a...
NEW DELHI: Twitter on Tuesday asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the...
SYDNEY: Rain-swollen rivers spilled mud-brown waters across swathes of Sydney on Tuesday, swamping homes and roads...
BEIRUT: A closure of the last aid corridor from Turkey into northwest Syria’s rebel-held areas would spell...
Comments