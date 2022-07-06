NdcTech, CaterpillHERs partner

KARACHI: NdcTech has joined hands with CaterpillHERs to provide remote based education to female freelancers looking to kickstart their career, a statement said.
Under the partnership, the selected women who are seeking to head start their career or business would be placed in a 12-week acceleration cohort, NdcTech said.
The participants would get one-on-one mentorship and professional guidance from seasoned IT professionals, allowing them to transform their skillset and have sustainable career.
