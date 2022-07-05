Six NAB DGs transferred in major reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acting Chairman Zahir Shah on Monday ordered postings and transfers of director generals at NAB regional offices of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Sukkur.

Rawalpindi NAB DG Irfan Naeem Mangi and Lahore NAB DG Saleem Shahzad were transferred from Rawalpindi NAB and Lahore NAB respectively and posted at the NAB Headquarters.

According to the notification issued on Monday, NAB acting chairman approved the transfer of Irfan Naeem Mangi from the position of Rawalpindi NAB DG and posted him at Training and Research Division, NAB Headquarters and in his place Farmanullah, who is currently Balochistan NAB DG has been posted as Rawalpindi NAB DG.

Irfan Naeem Mangi was leading the investigation team which was probing high-profile corruption cases of fake bank accounts, LNG scam and many other mega corruption cases. Irfan Naeem Nagi was posted as the Rawalpindi NAB DG during the tenure of former NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.



Lahore NAB DG Saleem Shahzad has been transferred from his current position and posted at Director General Awareness and PreventionDivision NAB Headquarters and in his place Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem, who is currently serving as Sukkur NAB DG, has been posted as Lahore NAB DG.

Saleem Shahzad posted back as the Lahore NAB DG in April this year, from the NAB Headquarters where he was posted in December last year. Earlier, he was transferred from the post of Lahore NAB DG where he served for four years from 2017 to 2021.

Masood Alam Khan, who is currently DG NAB Operations Division at the NAB Headquarters has been posted as a Sukkur NAB DG. DG NAB (OPS) Headquarters Nauman Aslam has been transferred as a Balochistan NAB DG.

Earlier in the day, just after the NAB made reshuffling in the top brass, the district monitoring officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had taken notice of transfers and postings in the NAB but later on ECP district monitoring officers withdrew the notice on NAB postings and transfers.