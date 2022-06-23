Ex-NAB chairman’s controversial video echoes in PAC

ISLAMABAD: Tayyaba Gull, the woman who appeared in the controversial video with former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, has alleged that NAB officials misused their powers to teach her a lesson on account of some personal grudges.

In a letter to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan, she demanded a probe into her harassment and also sought strict action against all those NAB officials who, according to her, acted unlawfully to take revenge from her.

“The applicant faced agony trial before the NAB… later on the applicant was honourably acquitted by the learned court,” she said in letter. She further stated “That the case was mala fide and initiated with an ulterior motive with a view to teach them (the petitioner and her husband) a lesson on account of some personal grudges and for wrecking vengeance on accused person.

“This case is glaring example of high handedness of IO NAB who not only acted in arbitrary manner but also misused his powers. After arrest of accused/ petitioners, the investigation officers did not get their medical examination from any hospital and handed over to jail authority without observing the mandatory provisions,” she said.

She stated in letter, “Unfortunately, the applicant remained a clout in the hands of the NAB… even the applicant still under the threat of the NAB through blackmailing as well as filing false and frivolous reference in this regard audio and video can be placed at the time of appearance.”

“It is, therefore, respectfully prayed that the application may be accepted and applicant summoned for appearance before the honorable committee. The above said culprits should also be summoned and proceedings be initiated against them as per law of land and committee rules,” she said.

In a meeting of the PAC on the video scandal of former NAB chairman Justice(retd) Javed Iqbal and Tayyaba Gull, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that a woman had lodged a complaint against the former NAB chairman. He also pointed out that Tayyaba Gull has demanded action against former NAB chairman and DG NAB Saleem Shehzad.

Tayyaba Gull, who had alleged the former NAB chairman of harassment in 2019, has recently claimed in her interview with journalist Saleem Safi that the Imran-led PTI government misused the evidences she handed over to it for action against the accused.

She also stated that she did not want the videos and audios be shared with media but the government leaked them to a private news channel due to some obvious reasons. Tayyaba Gull also claimed that then principal secretary to former prime minister Imran Khan took the videos from her but later used them for closing corruption cases against the PTI government.

In May 2019, Tayyaba Gull lodged a complaint against ex-NAB chief through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), claiming that then NAB chairman harassed her and her family. She alleged that fake cases were being made against her and her husband as she had refused to make any relation with ex-NAB chief.