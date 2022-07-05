Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s 23rd martyrdom anniversary today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will observe the 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, today (Tuesday).

Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil conflict at the Line of Control. He set up personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. He defended five strategic posts, which he established with his soldiers at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultary area.

On 5 July 1999, Indians, with the help of two battalions, managed to capture some portion of one of his post. Despite facing all odds, he led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost portion. Captain Karnal Sher Khan also chased the enemy and conducted many raids in enemy area. During one of such raid, he went inside enemy camp where he inflicted heavy losses. During the battle he received burst of fire in the chest and embraced martyrdom on July 5, 1999. He was born on 1 January 1970. He was commissioned in 27th Sind Regiment on 14 October 1994.