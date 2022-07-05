NA speaker in Dubai for ophthalmology surgery

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who reached Dubai on Monday, was admitted to the Moorfields Hospital for his ophthalmology surgery. It is likely that the surgery would be carried out today (Tuesday).

Parliamentary sources told The News that Raja Pervez Ashraf would stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for about a week and would have some important meetings in Abu Dhabi.

He would not be able to attend and chair a Parliamentary Committee on National Security (SPNS) meeting being held today (Tuesday) in the National Assembly to discuss issues regarding the country’s security. The meeting had been convened by the speaker and it would be attended by the prime minister, services chiefs, chief secretaries of federating units and others. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Durrani has assumed duties as acting NA speaker in the absence of Raja Pervez Ashraf.