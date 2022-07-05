Interim bail of Moonis extended in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former federal minister Moonis Elahi and others till July 14 in a money laundering case related to sugar mills. The Special Court Judge conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the former minister and others. Moonis Elahi, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Wajid Bhatti appeared before the court on expiry of interim bail and got their attendance marked.

The FIA's investigation officer submitted the notices were issued to shareholders of the company and others and the role of Moonis Elahi would be determined after it. He submitted that the agency had received 47 per cent record and vouchers were being reviewed.

He submitted the banks had informed that the ten years older record was scrapped, which created problem in the investigation. He sought time for completion of the investigations. However, the court observed the interim bail could not be kept pending till indefinite time and directed the investigation officer to complete the investigations till the next date of hearing -July 14.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Tarik Jawaid and Wajid Khan Bhatti in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.