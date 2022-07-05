Arsenal sign Gabriel from Man City

LONDON: Arsenal have completed the signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus for a fee of around £45 million ($54 million), the London club announced on Monday.

Jesus, who scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for City, has signed a “long-term contract” with Arsenal after deciding to leave the Premier League champions in search of more regular first-team action. The Brazil international is reunited with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City before he took charge at the Emirates Stadium. “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature,” Arteta said. “This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”