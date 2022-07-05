Thermal drones seek survivors after deadly Italy glacier collapse

CANAZEI, Italy: Rescuers used thermal drones on Monday to search for possible survivors trapped under ice after an avalanche set off by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps killed at least six people and injured eight others.
Authorities said they did not know how many climbers were hit when the glacier gave way Sunday on Marmolada, the highest mountain in the Italian Dolomites. "We found bodies torn apart, in a shapeless tide of ice and debris stretching over 1,000 metres," Gino Comelli from the Alpine Rescue Service told the Corriere della Sera daily on Monday.
