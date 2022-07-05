Police E-Services to be made more user-friendly

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that modern policing and all mobile applications designed for the convenience of people would be integrated and E-Services of Punjab Police should be made more convenient and user-friendly so that the citizens could take benefits from these advanced services.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on IT reforms of Punjab Police held at Central Police Office here on Monday. The meeting reviewed police IT projects, their upgradation and other issues related to modern policing.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that negligence in the data entry in the software and applications developed for crime prevention would not be acceptable under any circumstances. Officers should further promote IT-based policing and make the service delivery process faster and easier.

IG Punjab said that following the SOPs of Police Station Record Management System, the working of police stations would be further improved and capacity building would be done with regard to modern policing of staff assigned in police stations and police offices.

IG also ordered the compilation of digital records of crimes related to old enmities. He said that the progress of the investigation into the killings of old enemies and their progress should be collected under a new feature. IG Punjab said that the process of checking vehicles and passengers at the checkpoints through E-police post software should be made more effective so that criminals could not escape the clutches of law.

Rao Sardar said that hotels, inns and residences in all major cities including Lahore must be connected to Hotel Eye Software and no citizen should be allowed to stay in hotels without being checked by Hotel Software. IG Punjab directed that effective monitoring of Public Service Delivery Projects Front Desk, Service Centers and 1787 Complaint Management System should be ensured while delay in registration of Criminal Record Management System and Tenancy Registration System would not be acceptable.

IG said that the website of Punjab Police should be made more easy for the convenience and communication of the citizens and there should be no delay in providing timely information to the citizens contacting the website. During the meeting, DIG IT Ahsan Younis while briefing IG Punjab about the IT projects being used by the police and their upgradation said that Punjab Police has been exploiting information technology for crime control and public service delivery in accordance with the principles of modern policing.

Additional IG Training, Additional IG Operations, DIG IT, DIG Headquarters and other officers were also present in the meeting. Badge-pinning ceremony: The shoulder badge pinning ceremony of Lahore police officials of different wings was held at Capital City Police Headquarters today.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana was the chief guest whereas SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Headquarters M Awais Malik, DSP Kashif Dogar and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

CCPO Lahore pinned promotional rank badges to as many as 132 constables in the ceremony. As many as 60 constables of Operations Wing, 22 of Investigation Wing, 15 constables of Security Division, 35 personnel from different other units, 10 lady constables and 11 personnel from Elite Force were promoted to the rank of Head Constables on July 1st after their cases were considered and approved in the Promotion Board headed by CCPO Lahore.

The CCPO Lahore expressed his best wishes for the future professional career of promoted police officers and officials. Moreover, as many as 198 trainee Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 33 trainee Sub Inspectors have also been confirmed during last two months by the Confirmation Board presided over by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.