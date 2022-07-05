Eidul Azha sale is slowly picking up

Rawalpindi:With the lifting of the restrictions on the closure of markets and shopping centres from 9 p.m, until July 9 (eve of the Eid) to facilitate the public ahead of Eidul Azha, markets in Rawalpindi kept on humming with customers, especially at night hours.

A celebratory atmosphere was observed at the main city markets including Commercial Market Satellite Town, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Saddar Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Lalkurti, Rehmanabad, Sadiqabad markets, and several other bazaars.

“The number of customers is gradually picking up and hopefully it will go further up as Eidul Azha approaches. I have got traditional embroidered dresses for women, elaborate frocks for girls, bangles, and henna, which are a must-buy for the festive occasion of Eidul Azha along with ‘kurta shalwar’ for men,” says Fakhar Abbas, a trader in Saddar.

“Extraordinary high prices of cloth, ready-made garments, food, and other essential items have compelled the majority of people like me in the middle-income group to stay away from costly markets,” says Ali Akbar.

“I had to bargain at most of the shops because shopkeepers demanded different prices for the same item. The Eid budget varies from family to family depending on their financial and social status,” says Alamdar Ali.

“Due to high prices, many things are beyond my purchasing power and I am compelled to just window shop. The rates have reached sky-high. Customers like me just come and look around, ask for prices and then leave,” says Azadar Hussain.

“In the cattle market rising cost of sacrificial animals has forced people with small salaries like me to participate in ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’ being organized by various charity and religious organizations in the twin cities,” says Raza Mehdi.

“Overpricing, especially of women’s and kids’ clothing has pushed low-income people like us from main markets, bazaars, and malls towards hawkers. I bought readymade clothes, bangles, earrings, and cosmetics from them,” says Dukhtaray Batool.

“A larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on the pavements of the city. Colourful Eid stalls have been set up at various points, offering inexpensive kinds of Eid items. The people belonging to all age groups including women and children are busy with shopping which will continue until the eve of Eid,” says Rubab Ali.

“Children and women are more enthusiastic about choosing new and unique designer clothes and shoes, but I do not have such items,” says Ummul Banin, a stall holder. “I have bought Eid dresses, shoes, and matching jewellery. Now I will buy groceries, especially spices for the meat-related menu for Eid day and other food items,” says Hijab Zahra.

“I am here in the market to buy bangles and henna. Eidul Azha is not meant for sacrificing animals only. My family members are preparing for getting maximum joy out of this festival,” says Kaneez Zainab.