Silkbank, TPL Insurance sign MoU

KARACHI: Silkbank and TPL Insurance have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a current account facility that would provide complimentary protections and transactional benefits for customers, a statement said on Monday.

The initiative named ‘All-in-One Current Account’ would allow individuals maintaining an average balance of Rs100,000 and above with Silkbank to avail free of charge (FOC) value-added features such as health, life, travel insurance via TPL Insurance.

Speaking of the collaboration, Aurangzeb J. Siddiqui, head of FIG, TPL Insurance, said their focus was to reach large audiences to build awareness and usage of their insurance solutions. “Through its Insurtech platforms, TPL Insurance intends to provide Silkbank customers with experience of real time and hassle-free insurance and claim servicing.’’