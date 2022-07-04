Two men involved in robbery held

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two men who were planning to rob a cash van in the Bahadurabad neighbourhood of Karachi. They also claimed that the suspects had looted Rs200 million from a cash van last year.

Officials said that the police had received information about the presence of the suspects planning to rob the cash van near Char Minar in Bahadurabad. They said that the police reached the area and arrested the two men, adding that they were identified as Mudassir Shah and Abid.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of the suspects as well as impounded the motorbike they were riding at the time of the arrest.