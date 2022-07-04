PMA conducts radiology preparatory course

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association has conducted its 14th radiology preparatory course successfully. The five-day training course was jointly organised by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) and the Society of Radiology Pakistan.

Vice-President CPSP Dr Khalid Masood Gondal was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the course. The training programme was attended by 35 local and foreign postgraduate trainee doctors. They were imparted lectures and hands-on training by the experts while Dr Noman Bashir Barlas from UK gave an online lecture to them.

PMA Lahore president Dr Ashraf Nizami briefed the guest about the aims and objectives of the course. He also thanked the faculty of radiology and said that the pass rate in radiology was more than 70 percent which is a record. He said that PMA would also conduct pre-pediatric courses in the fields of orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecological abs, pediatrics, ophthalmology, pathology and medicine in the near future. Dr Khalid Masood Gondal paid rich tributes to the PMA officials and the faculty of radiology. Appreciating the services of PMA, he said CPSP would continue its science, research and training programmes in collaboration with PMA. The participants were presented shields.

The commemorative shields were presented to the trainers also. PMA Punjab President Dr Tanveer Anwar presented the shield of honour to the special guest Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and course director Dr Wajid Ali.